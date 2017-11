Five to 10 centimetres of snow expected

A snowfall warning is in effect for Nordegg Wednesday morning.

The region will experience heavy snow at times between five and 10 centimetres both today and tomorrow with a low of -9.

Winds gusting from 20 km/h to 40 km/h today in Nordegg area.

In Red Deer, residents will experience two to four centimetres of snow today with winds gusting 20 k/h to 50 km/h later this afternoon.



