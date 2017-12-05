Social media threat leads to two Lacombe youths charged

A threat made on social media led to two youth arrested and charged by Lacombe Police.

On Dec. 1, staff at the Lacombe Composite High School notified the Lacombe Police Service of the threat. Two youths, who can’t be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were arrested.

They have been charged with uttering threats and mischief.

Police said, the situation was resolved without incident and at no time were the staff and students of the school at risk.



