Sockey Night at Saturday’s Rebels game

United Way Central Alberta is determined to provide warm feet for all with Sockey Night.

The ninth annual Sockey Night is this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the ENMAX Centrium when the Red Deer Rebels host the Prince George Cougars.

United Way, in partnership with the Rebels, has been collecting socks for weeks – many of which were donated by Red Deer chiropractors.

Attendees at the game can bring a new pair of socks or purchase ones United Way has collected and toss them on the ice during the second intermission for a chance to win prizes.

All proceeds from sock sales go to United Way for investment in more than 40 community programs and services across Central Alberta. And on Monday socks will go out for delivery to five partner agencies which will make sure they get onto the feet of those who need them most.

This event plays an integral role in the United Way’s campaign season, said Linda Wilson, United Way Central Alberta co-chair.

Sockey Night “not only helps raise awareness and funds, it is a time to have fun for community members of all ages,” said Wilson. “This event then allows us to continue to invest in social service programs as well as providing socks for our vulnerable population.”

Dean Williams, Rebels VP of marketing and sales, said partnering with United Way just makes sense.

“Our players and team members live and work in this community and we take pride in being active members of the Red Deer community,” said Williams.


