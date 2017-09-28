Sommers wants to bring business experience to RDPSD

Angela Sommers wants to bring her business experience to the Red Deer Public School District’s board of trustees.

Sommers is running for a seat on the board in the Oct. 16 civic election.

The mother of three has owned a landscape, construction and design business for 20 years. The seasonal aspect of the business will help Sommers transition well into a position on the school board, she said.

“I know what it’s like to work within a budget and to constantly being looking for security and opportunities,” she said.

One of the biggest issues Sommers wants to tackle as a board member is funding inequality across schools.

“My children transferred from (École Mountview Elementary School) to (École Oriole Park Elementary School) a couple years ago and just being north of the river, you can see there’s very little money for the students in the north,” she said.

Sommers said she also wants to support children with physical and development disabilities, socioeconomic differences, mental health problems and children of immigrated families.

“I’m concerned there’s inclusivity issues with all the different needs children may have,” she said. “I’d love to be a champion to the support all children – especially these children who may be marginalized.”

Sommers has been a part of the Legal Aid Appeal Board for eight years – spending the past two years as board chair. She has also been involved in her children’s school parent council.

Her three children, who are in grades 2, 4 and 8, are all in RDPSD schools – two of which are French immersion schools.

Sommers said she wants to secure funding for the district, outside of what the province is putting into the system. One option is creating an “energy co-op” type system, where citizens put small amounts of money into a larger fund.

“I know the challenges family’s face these days,” she said. “We know we have to gain more money for our students to support them.”



