Special ballots available for fall election

Those not available to make it to voting station can get mail-in ballots

Voters physically not able to get to a voting station this fall can request a special ballot.

Special ballots are mail-in ballots available to individuals physically unable to go to a voting station during the advance votes on September 30, Oct. 6-7, Oct. 13-14 or on muncipal election day Oct. 16. Voters can apply for a special ballot if they have a disability; work or study away from home; or are on vacation.

Requests for a Special Ballot can be made by calling 403-342-8132, faxing 403-346-6195 or emailing elections@reddeer.ca. Special ballots can also be ordered in person on the second floor of City Hall.

Special Ballots must be returned in the envelope provided and received by the returning officer before 4:30 p.m. on election day. Special ballots will not be accepted at advance vote or election day voting stations.

To be eligible to vote you must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, have resided in Alberta for the last six consecutive months (since April 16, 2017) and your place of residence is located in the area (in Red Deer for city council or public school trustee, or your ward for Catholic school trustee) on election day.

Voters will be asked to show identification that establishes both their name and current address. A full list of authorized identification and other information is available at elections.reddeer.ca.