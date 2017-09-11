Special ballots now available for voters in Red Deer municipal election

Special ballots, mail-in, ballots are available for people who can’t vote on election day, but want their voice to be heard.

The ballots are meant for people who are unable to vote on election day or can’t vote during the advance polls.

Requests for the special ballot can be made in writing, by telephone, fax, email or in-person, at Red Deer City Hall, 4914 48th Ave. The ballots are mailed out after nominations are closed, on Sept. 19. They must be received by 4:30 p.m. by the Returning Officer on election day, Oct. 16.

To be eligible, an elector must be 18-years-old, a Canadian citizen, have lived in Alberta since at least April 16, 2017 consecutively and be a resident of Red Deer on election day.

“Special ballots are mail-in ballots made available to residents who are temporarily living outside of Red Deer during the election, like snowbirds or students away attending school,” said Frieda McDougall, Returning Officer. “They are also available to those who are physically unable to get to a voting station or require assistance voting.”

This election, people will choose a mayor, eight city councillors, seven public school trustees and five Catholic school board trustees.

Requests can be made by calling 403-342-8132, faxing 403-346-6195, emailing elections@reddeer.ca, mailing Returning Officer, The City of Red Deer, Box 5008, Red Deer, AB, T4N 3T4.