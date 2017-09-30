Special weather statement in effect

Expect it to get chilly outside this weekend.

On Saturday Environment Canada released a special weather statement for much of Central Alberta, including Red Deer, because a cold front is forecast to move through the province.

Snow and strong northerly winds are expected to come with the cold front late this weekend.

Precipitation will begin as rain, but is expected to change to snow by Monday morning.

In addition to snow strong to severe northerly winds are forecast to develop tomorrow in central Alberta and spread southwards Sunday night.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month