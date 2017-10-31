VIDEO: Speed on green starts Wednesday

Red Deer drivers will be fined for speeding through green or amber light

Speed-on-green tickets will be issued starting Wednesday at high-collision intersections in Red Deer.

Located at the same intersections where red-light photo radar is used, the speed cameras will issue tickets to drivers who speed through intersections when the signal is green or amber.

Speed on Green will be located at the following intersections starting Wednesday. The cameras typically operate at a time and rotate around the city in one month intervals.

32 St. – 30 Ave. eastbound

30 Ave. – 32 St. southbound

50 St. – 30 Ave. eastbound

30 Ave. – 50 St. northbound

49 St. – 49 Ave. northbound

76 St. – 50 Ave. northbound

59 St. – 50 Ave. southbound

32 St. – Taylor Drive southbound

67 St. – 50 Ave. northbound

32 St. – 50 Ave. southbound

The same intersections are equipped with red light cameras and warning signage for drivers.

A warning period for drivers began in September. Warning tickets were issued from Sept. 11 to Oct. 10. During the warning period, tickets were mailed to registered vehicle owners but no fines were associated with the tickets.

The city says with the use of photo radar, red light cameras and intersection speed cameras frees up the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit and Community Peace Officers. They can use the time to respond to collisions and public complaints and to conduct traffic campaigns targeting distracted drivers, impaired drivers and speeders at other high-risk locations such as school and playground zones.

In Red Deer, automated traffic enforcement is used in targeted areas, including locations with a documented history of high collisions and/or speeding drivers, and areas with high pedestrian traffic, as per Alberta guidelines.

The revenue the city receives from automated traffic enforcement is used to support policing costs.

For more information visit reddeer.ca/intersections.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka
Next story
Two youths arrested after bear spray released in CrossIron Mills

Just Posted

Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s Justin Trudeau. The prime… Continue reading

Recognizing Survivors of Suicide Day

Red Deer group hosts event

Anniversary of Protestant Reformation celebrated by some Red Deer churches

In Kentwood, kids will learn about Martin Luther through games

Castor trial: Son insists he played no role in his parents’ death

Jason Klaus admitted he was nearby on the night they were killed in 2013

Weapons and counterfeit money recovered from stolen car

Red Deer RCMP arrest 25-year-old man

VIDEO: Speed on green starts Wednesday

Red Deer drivers will be fined for speeding through green or amber light

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month