VIDEO: Speed on green starts Wednesday

Red Deer drivers will be fined for speeding through green or amber light

Speed-on-green tickets will be issued starting Wednesday at high-collision intersections in Red Deer.

Located at the same intersections where red-light photo radar is used, the speed cameras will issue tickets to drivers who speed through intersections when the signal is green or amber.

Speed on Green will be located at the following intersections starting Wednesday. The cameras typically operate at a time and rotate around the city in one month intervals.

32 St. – 30 Ave. eastbound

30 Ave. – 32 St. southbound

50 St. – 30 Ave. eastbound

30 Ave. – 50 St. northbound

49 St. – 49 Ave. northbound

76 St. – 50 Ave. northbound

59 St. – 50 Ave. southbound

32 St. – Taylor Drive southbound

67 St. – 50 Ave. northbound

32 St. – 50 Ave. southbound

The same intersections are equipped with red light cameras and warning signage for drivers.

A warning period for drivers began in September. Warning tickets were issued from Sept. 11 to Oct. 10. During the warning period, tickets were mailed to registered vehicle owners but no fines were associated with the tickets.

The city says with the use of photo radar, red light cameras and intersection speed cameras frees up the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit and Community Peace Officers. They can use the time to respond to collisions and public complaints and to conduct traffic campaigns targeting distracted drivers, impaired drivers and speeders at other high-risk locations such as school and playground zones.

In Red Deer, automated traffic enforcement is used in targeted areas, including locations with a documented history of high collisions and/or speeding drivers, and areas with high pedestrian traffic, as per Alberta guidelines.

The revenue the city receives from automated traffic enforcement is used to support policing costs.

For more information visit reddeer.ca/intersections.



