VIDEO: Speed on green starts Wednesday

Speed-on-green tickets will be issued starting Wednesday at high-collision intersections in Red Deer.
Located at the same intersections where red-light photo radar is used, the speed cameras will issue tickets to drivers who speed through intersections when the signal is green or amber.
Speed on Green will be located at the following intersections starting Wednesday. The cameras typically operate at a time and rotate around the city in one month intervals.
32 St. – 30 Ave. eastbound
30 Ave. – 32 St. southbound
50 St. – 30 Ave. eastbound
30 Ave. – 50 St. northbound
49 St. – 49 Ave. northbound
76 St. – 50 Ave. northbound
59 St. – 50 Ave. southbound
32 St. – Taylor Drive southbound
67 St. – 50 Ave. northbound
32 St. – 50 Ave. southbound
The same intersections are equipped with red light cameras and warning signage for drivers.
A warning period for drivers began in September. Warning tickets were issued from Sept. 11 to Oct. 10. During the warning period, tickets were mailed to registered vehicle owners but no fines were associated with the tickets.
The city says with the use of photo radar, red light cameras and intersection speed cameras frees up the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit and Community Peace Officers. They can use the time to respond to collisions and public complaints and to conduct traffic campaigns targeting distracted drivers, impaired drivers and speeders at other high-risk locations such as school and playground zones.
In Red Deer, automated traffic enforcement is used in targeted areas, including locations with a documented history of high collisions and/or speeding drivers, and areas with high pedestrian traffic, as per Alberta guidelines.
The revenue the city receives from automated traffic enforcement is used to support policing costs.
For more information visit reddeer.ca/intersections.
