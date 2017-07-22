Sponsors step up at Westerner Days

Community support helps make Westerner Days the big show it is

File photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff More than 140 sponsors step up to help make Westerner Days a success.

Signs and banners emblazoned with company names and logos are everywhere at Westerner Days.

The contribution of those companies, organizations and other supporters is important to the success of the Westerner Days Fair and Exposition.

A list of 140 sponsors is on the Westerner Days website, and that’s not counting the 40 tarp sponsors for the Red Deer Motors Pony Chuckwagon Championships.

That list represents a huge buy-in from the community for creating the city’s premiere event.

Donations and sponsorships from the business community extend outside the fairgrounds.

Olymel presented this year’s “Share the Fair,” which saw some of the Westerner Days entertainers bring a taste of the fair to children in the pediatric unit, and the nearby Ronald McDonald House.

Numerous other companies have stepped forward to sponsor events from pony chuckwagons to Wobbly Water Balls.

Stantec has sponsored Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre for the past four years.

“We’ve been able to sponsor over 250 families, who have been able to attend the event,” said Stantec regional leader Todd Simenson, adding that 50 families will be helped to enjoy the fair this year.

On parade day, Stantec staff were handing out free popcorn outside their offices at the downtown Executive Place. The company also had a team in the chili cook off, which Stantec won this year.

For Stantec, the Westerner Days participation is just part of a huge community program to sponsor events, hold fundraisers, make donations and provide volunteers.

It’s an involvement that complements what the company is all about, he said.

“When we do our work we’re really designing communities,” he said. “It really fits with what our community-minded focus is.

“That’s kind of at the heart of what we really do.”

