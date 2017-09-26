St. Gregory the Great Elementary School in Blackfalds to offer nutirious lunch program

Students at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School in Blackfalds will get a healthy lunch thanks to a new school nutrition program.

With $141,000 from Alberta Education, the division purchased cooking equipment and food that adheres to the Alberta Nutrition Guidelines for children and youth. It will use the food and equipment to provide daily nutritious lunches to kindergarten to Grade 6 students at the school.

Chris Andrew, St. Gregory the Great catholic school principal, said it is a tremendous opportunity for students to experience the impact healthy eating has on their growth and development.

“It will expse them to different kinds of foods and lunches thye may not have been exposed to in their homes,” he said. “As part of the program, we will be sharing family size recipes of the same meals the children have at home.”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said the goal of the program is to educate more people about the importance of choosing healthy food, reading foo lables and how to access Alberta’s food resources.

For more informaiton on the program visit education.alberta.ca/school-nutrition-program/school-nutrition-program



