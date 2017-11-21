St. Patrick’s school modernization could include asbestos removal

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools have told staff, students and parents connected to St. Patrick’s Community School that hazardous material including asbestos may have to be removed during the upcoming modernization.

Last spring, the provincial government announced approved a major modernization for St. Patrick’s Community School. The estimated cost will be about $8 million to $10 million.

St. Patrick is running over capacity, with just under 700 students attending a school with a capacity of 550. It was one of seven schools the province agreed to approve a modernization for in March 2017.

“Once we determine the school design and scope of work, the school administration and construction team will work closely together to provide a phasing plan. This plan will ensure the disruption of student learning is minimal and that students and staff are safe,” said Ken Jaeger, supervisor of support services.

“We will continue to communicate with all stakeholders, as the modernization progresses.”

In the request for proposal for the modernization, the school division included hazardous substance removal and disposal and asbestos removal services.

In a letter dated Nov. 21 that was sent out to staff, parent/guardians and students, saying hazardous materials may have to be removed from the building during the construction process and they are working to ensure these materials are not disturbed “prior to being removed by a qualified abatement contractor.”

St. Patrick's Community School Modernization – Parent Letter by Murray Crawford on Scribd

A 2011 evaluation of the school by Berry Architecture and Associates noted the school had asbestos fittings around pipes. At the time, the asbestos was rated as acceptable and met present requirements.

When completed, St. Patrick’s capacity will increase to 750 students. Jaeger said the school will be expanded by about 700 square metres.

Throughout the modernization, safety will be a constant consideration, said Jaeger. The phasing plan will look to be efficient and safe. A communications plan will be developed throughout the process.

“Student and staff safety is important,” he said. “They’re going to be there and we need to make sure its a safe working environment for staff and a safe learning environment for students.”

In 2010, both the G.H. Dawe Community Centre and the G.H. Dawe Elementary School undertook major work. The school completed a modernization and the centre renovated 70,785 square feet and added 23,835 square feet, in both instances the asbestos was removed.

According to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety, asbestos is a hazard when the fibres are disturbed and become airborne. Asbestos in good condition and not releasing fibres is not a hazard.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
