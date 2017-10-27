Stantec Red Deer recognized for work after Fort McMurray fire

Honoured for excellence in engineering

Stantec in Red Deer was honoured this week for its work assessing and restoring critical infrastructure so Fort McMurray residents could return home and begin rebuilding their lives after the 2016 wildfire.

Stantec was involved in getting the city’s wastewater treatment plant back into shape, as well as protecting the wastewater system from debris.

Staff received a Water Resources Award of Excellence from the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies — Canada, and Canadian Consulting Engineer, in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Stephan Weninger, principal in the water sector at Stantec in Red Deer, said it was an honour to receive the award, but Stantec efforts were just one piece of the massive recovery effort.

“We weren’t firefighters. We can’t put ourselves on the level of those guys, but it’s just nice to be recognized by our industry peers for sure,” Weninger said.

“It was great to help out the community where we could.”

One of the things Stantec focused on was protecting the sewer system from hazardous debris.

“A lot of asbestos insulated homes were burned and there was concern about asbestos making its way to the waterways. We helped identify points where it could enter the river, or water courses in general.”

Then they orchestrated control measures that were put in place throughout the community to protect sewers and downstream waterways, he said.

After the fire Fort McMurray’s Wastewater Treatment Plant was inundated with water coming into the sewer system that impacted the plant’s biological process. An innovative biomass transplant using thickened waste activated sludge from the Red Deer’s Wastewater Treatment Plant was trucked to Fort McMurray.

“It’s kind of like a blood transfusion between wastewater treatment plants,” Weninger said.

He didn’t know of any case where a community that size had been empty for that long, and there was no guarantee that the biomass would do well after the seven-hour haul. But it worked.

“Once people came back in and started using their toilets again, the biological process really took off and we didn’t have to do anything beyond that.”

The award for Stantec’s work in Fort McMurray was one of four Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards the company received for Alberta projects. The awards recognize exceptional engineering projects by Canadian firms and highlight the important work consulting engineers do in communities across Canada and the world.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More than 475 exhibitors to fill Westerner for Agri-Trade in Red Deer

Just Posted

More than 475 exhibitors to fill Westerner for Agri-Trade in Red Deer

The latest, innovative and newest trends in agriculture will be on display… Continue reading

Stantec Red Deer recognized for work after Fort McMurray fire

Honoured for excellence in engineering

Red Deer’s Women’s Outreach accepting applications for adopt-a-family program

The Women’s Outreach Society hopes people will consider adopting a family during… Continue reading

Red Deer McDonald’s outlets raise money for United Way

A dollar from Big Macs, Happy Meals will be donated on Nov. 15

Central Alberta Legions launch their poppy campaigns

Poppies available at 15 local businesses

WATCH: Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month