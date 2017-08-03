STARS now landing at Rocky health centre

A new and bigger heliport at Rocky Mountain House Health Centre is now operational.

Transport Canada has issued a flight certificate confirming air ambulance helicopters, including STARS, can now land at the hospital.

“We are pleased to announce the heliport is operational in time for the August long weekend,” said Kerry Bales, chief zone officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) Central Zone in a press release.

A town-owned water tower near the flight path had to be removed or painted before Transport Canada could give approval to land at the heliport. The tower was dismantled this spring and Transport Canada inspected the new heliport on July 26. The heliport can now accommodate both models of STARS helicopters: the BK 117 and the AW139.

AHS spent $430,000 for tower demolition and the relocation of the town, county and regional fire communication antennas that were located on top of the tower.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the professionalism of Alberta Health Services for the betterment of the town of Rocky Mountain House, the county and the many visitors who come here. A super job well done,” said Rocky Mountain House Mayor Fred Nash.

Until now all STARS helicopters were landing at the Rocky Mountain House Airport, located about eight km from the health centre. Ground ambulances transported patients to and from the health centre and airport.

“The ability to have all sizes of medevac helicopters land right here at the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre will improve access for patients who need critical care transport,” Bales said.

STARS helicopters are more than an ambulance in the air. They are sophisticated medical environments brought directly to the patient and can make a difference when time is of the essence.

A full array of medications and equipment is at the disposal of the air medical crew. STARS personnel are able to administer life-saving drugs, defibrillate a patient’s heart, transfuse blood, and peer inside a patient using portable ultrasound.

“Many lives have been saved because of our ability to provide transport and medical expertise to critically ill and injured patients via air ambulance,” said Mike Lamacchia, vice-president of Alberta and Saskatchewan operations at STARS.