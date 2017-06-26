State of local emergency lifted

Red Deer’s state of local emergency has been lifted in Red Deer as power has been restored to nearly all residents on Saturday.

Parks crews will continue restoration of city parks and trails for in the coming weeks and potentially into the fall.

The Red Deer Emergency Management Committee, comprised of members of City Council, convened to declare an end to the state of local emergency on Saturday.

“We are happy to say that the worst is behind us,” said Mayor Tara Veer. “We have some cleanup work to do, and can now move back into regular operations.”

The state of local emergency was first declared on June 20, following widespread power outages and fallen trees caused by a severe wind storm. The wind storm resulted in power outages which affected approximately 35 per cent of residences across the city.

Residents should continue to monitor local media, and the city's website, Facebook and Twitter accounts for the latest information.

