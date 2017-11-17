Statistics Canada says CPI for October up 1.4 per cent from year ago

OTTAWA — The annual pace of inflation slowed in October as increases in the price of gasoline were smaller than in September, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

Its consumer price index was up 1.4 per cent in October compared with a year ago, following a 1.6 per cent increase in September.

Excluding gasoline, the index was up 1.3 per cent compared with a year ago — more than the 1.1 per cent increase in September.

Prices were up in seven of the eight major categories compared with a year ago with the transportation and shelter categories contributing the most.

Transportation prices last month were up 3.0 per cent compared with a year ago following a 3.8 per cent increase in September as gasoline prices were up 6.5 per cent year over year in October compared with 14.1 per cent in September in the aftermath of hurricane Harvey.

Shelter costs were up 1.2 per cent.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products were up 2.7 per cent from a year ago, while food costs were up 1.3 per cent as food bought in restaurants gained 2.9 per cent.

Prices for clothing and footwear, the only category to move lower, fell 1.5 per cent compared with a year ago as the cost of women’s clothing fell 4.6 per cent compared with a year ago.

The Bank of Canada, which a uses a two per cent inflation target in setting monetary policy, raised its key interest rate target twice this year following strong economic growth to start 2017.

However, economists expect growth for the second half of the year to come in at a slower pace and the central bank has suggested that while further rate hikes are likely, they will be cautious and pay close attention to the incoming economic data.

Of the Bank of Canada’s three preferred measures of core inflation, which seek to look through the noise of more-volatile items, CPI-common increased to 1.6 per cent compared with 1.5 per cent in September, while CP-median slipped to 1.7 per cent from 1.8 per cent. CPI-trim held steady at 1.5 per cent.

Previous story
Canadian country singer Dallas Smith on confronting bad fan behaviour at B.C. show

Just Posted

Advocate to correct TV Guide error

Accurate TV Guide to be available Saturday

Statistics Canada says CPI for October up 1.4 per cent from year ago

OTTAWA — The annual pace of inflation slowed in October as increases… Continue reading

Outstanding transactions at Phoenix pay centre surpass 500,000, says minister

OTTAWA — The backlog of outstanding pay problems faced by federal civil… Continue reading

U.S. payroll firm challenges Statistics Canada with alternative employment data

TORONTO — An inaugural private-sector Canadian jobs report calculates that the economy… Continue reading

Lawyers to seek temporary reprieve today from Quebec’s face-veil law

MONTREAL — Lawyers contesting Quebec’s controversial face-covering law will be seeking a… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Middle School students’ Christmas tree

A group of Central Middle School students are set to show off… Continue reading

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month