Stay safe on the water this weekend

Enjoy the Red Deer River this weekend, but please stay safe.
That’s the message from Red Deer Emergency Services as a hot, sunny long Canada Day weekend lies ahead.
Users are advised to take caution when on the river and to use common sense to assess the safety and conditions of the river before entering.
Here’s some tips for rafters and boaters:
- Estimate your time of arrival and make sure someone knows your itinerary.
- Be prepared for unexpected conditions and pack your raft/boat with suitable warm clothing, water and other necessities in case of emergencies.
- Life jackets should be worn at all times.
- Carry oars or paddles to navigate and avoid obstacles.
- Use proper floating devices. Inflatable toys are designed for floating on lakes, not in flowing waters.
- Do not tie rafts, tubes or dinghies together. When rafts are tied together, rafters run the risk of getting caught up around bridge pillars and floating debris.
- Residents should also note that alcohol consumption along the river is illegal and violators can be fined. It is also illegal to park along highway embankments, including the QEII Hwy.
- Respect the river and the natural environment. Take your garbage with you, recycle beverage containers and dispose of discarded rafts responsibly.