Stetter RCMP investigate damage to power line

Stettler RCMP are trying to identify the person who damaged an overhead power line near the town’s Stop ‘n’ Go on Oct. 18.

Police said about three farm trucks were in the parking lot of the Stettler convenience store and all were pulling trailers. A piece of equipment from one of the trailers caught the overhead power line across the parking lot entrance. The cable broke and caused considerable damage.

RCMP need the public’s assistance to identify the person who in inadvertently caused the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



News tips

