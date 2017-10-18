Stettler armed robbery leads to 30-month jail sentence

A man will spend 30 months in jail for armed robbery in Stettler.

On May 2, a man entered a Stettler gas station with a weapon and demanded money from an employee.

Stettler RCMP found and arrested the suspect shortly after during a traffic stop, when one of the constables identified the driver as the man responsible.

Jayson Marshall, 28, pleaded guilty to robbery and related weapons charges on Oct. 12 and was sentenced to 30 months in custody.



