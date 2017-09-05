Stettler County declares fire ban Sept. 5

A fire ban has been imposed for all of the County of Stettler No.6, including the summer villages and Rochon Sands Provincial Park.

This fire ban includes all open fires, camp fires, fires used for cooking, portable fire pits including those contained in designated fire facilities and the discharge of all fireworks.

This fire ban does not apply to fires which are contained in cooking appliances which are fuelled by liquid fuel (propane, natural gas) i.e. barbeques, Coleman stoves and internal household fireplaces with approved spark arrestor, i.e. a fine screen used to prevent sparks from leaving the chimney.

A person who sets a fire not allowed under this ban will be responsible for the costs of extinguishing the fire pursuant to the County of Stettler Bylaw 1561-16 and may be charged under the Forest and Prairie Protection Act.

This advisory comes into effect Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 and will continue until further notice.