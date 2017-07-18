Stettler man arrested for indecent acts

A 31-year-old Stettler man has been charged with committing indecent acts near a school in Killam.

Police responded to a report that a man had committed indecent acts, which occurred over several days from June 30 to July 3, near a school in Killam.

No children or people were believed to be present in or outside the school when the alleged acts took place.

Following the investigation, police were able to identify, and arrest the Stettler man, who was charged with four counts of committing indecent acts.

The man was released with a cash recognizance and strict conditions, and will appear in Killam Provincial Court on Aug. 1.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be available.

If anyone has information about these incidents, please call the Killam RCMP at 780-385-3509. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).