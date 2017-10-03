Stettler Mounties look for semi hauling grader that knocked over power lines

Stettler police are looking for the driver of a semi-truck who may have knocked over a power line in late September.

According to police, in the early morning hours of Sept. 25, a semi hauling a grader and pickup truck was travelling on 44th Avenue in Stettler when the grader struck an overhead power line.

Police said this caused significant damage to the power line and pole.

Stettler RCMP ask for the public’s help identifying those parties involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter