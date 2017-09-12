Stettler RCMP arrest two trying to buy tires with fake money order

Two people attempted to buy $18,000 worth of tires using a fraudulent money order, but were caught by a vigilant Kal-Tire employee.

On Sept. 8, Stettler RCMP were alerted of the possible fraud at the Stettler Kal-Tire.

Police said an alert employee was able to confirm the money order was fake. Police then arrested the two people believed to be responsible for the attempted fraud.

According to police the money order used appeared to be fraudulent, so the employee took steps to determine if that was the case. His suspicions were confirmed and he called police immediately.

A 29-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were arrested and have been remanded into custody.

In their investigation, police recovered a trailer valued at $6,000 they say was purchased using a stolen credit card. The owner of the trailer was notified and more charges have been laid.

The woman has been charged with fraud and the man has been charged with uttering a forged document and fraud.

Stettler RCMP want to remind businesses to be wary of transaction arranged over the phone, it’s reasonable to have the individual present with proper photo identification to ensure the transaction is legitimate; and be willing to slow down a transaction to ensure it’s authenticity.