This dirt bike is one of the stolen items police are hoping to give back to owner. (Contributed photo).

Stettler RCMP is trying to return stolen property to rightful owner(s)

Public’s assistance sought by police

Stettler RCMP is seeking the owners of a red Honda dirt bike, as well as other stolen items that were recovered last month.

On Oct. 18, police recovered a red Honda dirt bike, red chainsaw, and orange ‘Worx’ leaf blower from a person who was involved in property crime in the Stettler area.

RCMP members have made a variety of attempts to locate the property’s rightful owner(s) with no success, and are now seek the public’s help.

Anyone with information can contact the Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382.

