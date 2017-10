Stettler RCMP are looking for a man who fled during an attempted traffic stop on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle that didn’t have a matching licence plate.

When police turned on its emergency lights the driver fled. Police didn’t chase the suspect for public safety reasons.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3381.