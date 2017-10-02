Stettler RCMP warn of poor driving conditions

Conditions poor on Hwys 12 and 56 and others in Stettler area with blowing snow and low visiblility

Stettler RCMP are warning drivers to stay off area highways if they can.

As of Monday afternoon, Highways 12, 56 and others are snow-covered, with heavy winds and blowing snow. Snow is drifting in places and visibility is poor.

If travel is necessary, motorists are encouraged to check for road closures online. Bring extra winter clothing, fully charged cell phones and drive appropriately for the road conditions, says the RCMP.

If a motorist hits the ditch, RCMP offer some advice.

Ensure the exhaust of the vehicle is not blocked by snow or other debris and check periodically if help has not arrived.

Once the exhaust is cleared, remain in the vehicle, rather than standing nearby, in case another vehicle slides off the road.

Contact a tow or emergency services but recognize that severe weather does put a strain on emergency services so delays can be expected.

Contact any family/friends to advise of your condition so they don’t worry if you’re delayed in reaching your destination.



