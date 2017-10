Man robbed gas station in Stettler in May 2016 and was arrested soon after

A man who robbed a gas station in Stettler in May 2016 has been handed a 30-month sentence.

Stettler RCMP said Jayson Marshall, 28, pleaded guilty to robbery and other weapon-related offences last Thursday.

On May 2, 2016 Marshall walked into a gas station in Stettler brandished a weapon and demanded cash before fleeing.

Stettler RCMP went to the scene and then patrolled the area. During a traffic stop shortly after the robbery Marshall was identified as the culprit and arrested.