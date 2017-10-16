Stettler voters choose several new faces Oct. 16

Town of Stettler council will have several new faces as voters chose four new councillors.

Top vote-getters included Scott Pfeiffer (1,003), Gord Lawlor (988), incumbent Malcolm Fischer (944), Cheryl Barros (786), Wayne Smith (614) and incumbent Al Campbell (604).

Darcy Bachman (555) and Will Brown (577) won’t be returning to the council table. According to the returning officer, voter turnout was 1,333, about 29.21 per cent of eligible voters.

County of Stettler

One incumbent was defeated and most others won by hefty margins.

In Ward 1 Byemoor-Endiang, incumbent Les Stulberg defeated challenger Rob Somerville 149 to 76; in Ward 2 Big Valley, incumbent Dave Grover defeated challenger Terry Schiffner 152-69; in Ward 3 Botha-Gadsby Larry Clarke defeated Elaine Hoekstra 209 to 24; in Ward 4 Stettler, incumbent Ernie Gendre defeated challenger Blake Chapman 199-111; in Ward 5 Erskine South-Warden, incumbent James Nibourg defeated challenger Earl Marshall 155 to 61 and lastly in Ward 6 Erskine-Buffalo Lake, Cheri Neitz (111) defeated incumbent Joe Gendre (94) and also James Marshall (107) and Doug McKay (73).