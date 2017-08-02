Stolen truck and ID cards lead to charges

Innisfail RCMP arrested two people after fleeing from police in a stolen truck.

A 26-year-old Red Deer man and a 25-year-old Innisfail woman were arrested early Monday morning and charged with a number of crimes following the incident.

Police attempted to pull over a white 2005 Ford SRW truck near the Innisfail Fas Gas at 1 a.m. When police approached the vehicle, it drove away at a high speed. Police didn’t chase the vehicle due to public safety reasons.

Shortly after, police spotted the same vehicle driving in the opposite lane and strike a curb. The driver and passenger fled the scene on foot, but were stopped and arrested by RCMP officers.

Following the arrest the truck was confirmed as stolen and police began an investigation into the possession of stolen identification cards, bank cards and cheques.

They are both facing charges for possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing police.

Additionally the woman will also be facing charges for 16 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, six counts of forgery, five counts of possessing identification documents and theft under $5,000, while the man is facing dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, resisting arrest and failing to stop for police charges.

Both are set to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Friday at 9:30 a.m.