Stolen vehicles found in Lacombe

Lacombe Police Service arrest man and woman

A man and woman from Red Deer face charges in connection with stolen vehicles.

Lacombe Police Service said on Oct. 30 at about 12:30 a.m. an officer saw a pickup truck and an SUV travelling southbound on the 4600th block of 58th Street.

The SUV did not have its headlights on so the officer activated the emergency lights on his vehicle. The truck and SUV attempted to evade police and collided with each other. The SUV spun and struck a traffic sign.

The truck was found abandoned at the intersection of 45th Avenue and C&E Trail. Police Dog Service with Red Deer RCMP was called and while tracking the suspect a backpack was found containing a sawed-off shotgun. Police located a man hiding in a backyard shed at a residence in the area.

Police said the SUV was stolen out of Innisfail on Oct. 29 and the truck was stolen from Lacombe.

A 22-year-old woman was charged with dangerous driving, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

A 21-year-old man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of weapons contrary to an order, operation of a motor vehicle while pursued by police, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of break-in instruments, dangerous driving, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Man arrested without incident

