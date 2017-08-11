Stretch of Taylor Drive closed Saturday night

A stretch of Taylor Drive will be closed to allow crews to pour concrete for the new Hwy 2 bridge decks overnight on Saturday.

Starting at 9 p.m. Taylor Drive will be closed to traffic from 19 Street to south of the Hwy 2/2A turn until 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Motorists looking to travel south on Taylor Drive will be re-routed to the Hwy 2/32 Street interchange then back to the Hwy 2A turnoff.

Northbound motorists will be detoured to the Hwy 2/McKenzie Road interchange, then back north on Hwy 2 to access Taylor Drive from 19 Street.

The work is weather dependant, so the closure may be delayed.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays, visit 511.alberta.ca.

Detailed information and sketches of the detour routes can be found on the project website at Hwy2Gaetz.com.