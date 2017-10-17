Red Deer students elect new council

Red Deer Grade 6 students cast their ballots on Oct. 12

Tyson Clark, 11, casts his ballot as Hunting Hills High School student Sara Williams looks on at the city’s trial election at Central Middle School on Thursday morning. The event gave election workers a dry run for Monday’s municipal election and allowed Grade 6 students to get a taste of democracy in action.

More than 450 Grade 6 students in Red Deer cast their votes to elect a new city council.

Students elected incumbent mayor Tara Veer (393 votes). Challenger Sean Burke received 52 votes from students in the mock election.

Filling out the eight-person council roster were Lawrence Lee (251), Michael Dawe (196), Tanya Handley (182), Frank Wong (173), Sandra Bergeron (142), Buck Buchanan (137), Dianne Wyntjes (130) and Ted Johnson (122).

The students participated in a mock election while learning about democracy and giving election workers an opportunity to practice their roles on Oct. 12.

Students from Glendale, Gateway Christian, G.H. Dawe, Central Middle School, Normandeau, Camille J. Lerouge and St. Thomas Aquinas schools cast their ballots for council, mayoral candidates and Red Deer Public School Division or Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division trustee candidates.

The results were released on Tuesday.

Council votes

Lawrence Lee 251

Michael Dawe 196

Tanya Handley 182

Frank Wong 173

Sandra Bergeron 142

Buck Buchanan 137

Dianne Wyntjes 130

Ted Johnson 122

Rick More 116

Ken Johnston 110

Jordy Smith 105

Jeremy Moore 99

Rob Friss 96

Vesna Higham 91

Bobbi McCoy 90

Cory Kingsfield 78

Matt Chapin 74

Valdene Callin 72

Jonathan Wieler 68

Calvin Goulet-Jones 61

Ian Miller 56

Brice Unland 56

Lynne Mulder 54

Doug Manderville 52

Matt Slubik 48

Jim Kristinson 47

Jason Habuza 43

Bayo Bayongwa Nshombo 40

Kris Maciborsky 33

Red Deer Public School Board:

Nicole Buchanan 170

Dick Lemke 152

Laurette Woodward 137

Patrick O’Connor 127

Chris Woods 120

Cathy Peacocke 119

Jim Watters 103

Bev Manning 98

Dianne Macaulay 91

Angela Sommers 90

Jaelene Tweedle 87

Bill Christie 86

Jason Chillibeck 80

Matt Chapin 72

Bill Stuebing 70

Ben Ordman 51

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division:

Anne Marie Watson 98

Murray Hollman 89

Adriana Lagrange 88

Kim Pasula 87

Carlene Smith 85

Cynthia Leyson 80