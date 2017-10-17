Red Deer students elect new council

More than 450 Grade 6 students in Red Deer cast their votes to elect a new city council.
Students elected incumbent mayor Tara Veer (393 votes). Challenger Sean Burke received 52 votes from students in the mock election.
Filling out the eight-person council roster were Lawrence Lee (251), Michael Dawe (196), Tanya Handley (182), Frank Wong (173), Sandra Bergeron (142), Buck Buchanan (137), Dianne Wyntjes (130) and Ted Johnson (122).
The students participated in a mock election while learning about democracy and giving election workers an opportunity to practice their roles on Oct. 12.
Students from Glendale, Gateway Christian, G.H. Dawe, Central Middle School, Normandeau, Camille J. Lerouge and St. Thomas Aquinas schools cast their ballots for council, mayoral candidates and Red Deer Public School Division or Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division trustee candidates.
The results were released on Tuesday.
Council votes
Lawrence Lee 251
Michael Dawe 196
Tanya Handley 182
Frank Wong 173
Sandra Bergeron 142
Buck Buchanan 137
Dianne Wyntjes 130
Ted Johnson 122
Rick More 116
Ken Johnston 110
Jordy Smith 105
Jeremy Moore 99
Rob Friss 96
Vesna Higham 91
Bobbi McCoy 90
Cory Kingsfield 78
Matt Chapin 74
Valdene Callin 72
Jonathan Wieler 68
Calvin Goulet-Jones 61
Ian Miller 56
Brice Unland 56
Lynne Mulder 54
Doug Manderville 52
Matt Slubik 48
Jim Kristinson 47
Jason Habuza 43
Bayo Bayongwa Nshombo 40
Kris Maciborsky 33
Red Deer Public School Board:
Nicole Buchanan 170
Dick Lemke 152
Laurette Woodward 137
Patrick O’Connor 127
Chris Woods 120
Cathy Peacocke 119
Jim Watters 103
Bev Manning 98
Dianne Macaulay 91
Angela Sommers 90
Jaelene Tweedle 87
Bill Christie 86
Jason Chillibeck 80
Matt Chapin 72
Bill Stuebing 70
Ben Ordman 51
Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division:
Anne Marie Watson 98
Murray Hollman 89
Adriana Lagrange 88
Kim Pasula 87
Carlene Smith 85
Cynthia Leyson 80