First day of school for Central Alberta students

Drivers asked to be cautious of speed limits in school zones

Holy Family Elementary School student Gavin Nelson was one of the volunteer students who helped the AMA School Safety Patrollers on Thursday. Photo by Mamta Lulla Red/Deer Advocate

School is back in session.

This morning Red Deer Public Schools and Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools welcomed students back to the classrooms.

“We couldn’t wait to get this day going and the kids’ smiles says it all,” said Cam Pizzey, Don Campbell Elementary School principal.

Roughly 350 students are enrolled in the newly-built public school named after Don Campbell — a highly respected former principal and administrator.

“Don would’ve loved this concept [of the school],” said Pizzey, noting that the school is an open space with a focus on parent and community engagement — something that Campbell advocated throughout his career.

Campbell’s daughter Jan Ludwig is a Grade 2 teacher at the school.

“It feels like such an honour. It’s very humbling too,” said Ludwig, who has worked in the division for more than 24 years.

Students were also reminding motorists that it was the first day of school.

At Holy Family Elementary School, Grade 5 and Grade 6 students and AMA School Safety patrollers reminded drivers to be cautious of speed limits in school zones around the city at crosswalks.

Two new schools also opened in the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools – St. Joseph High School in Red Deer and St. Gregory the Great Catholic School in Blackfalds. The division is planning official grand openings for the schools in late September.

