Sudbury police looking for man

Could be heading to Red Deer

Greater Sudbury Police Service needs help locating a 26-year-old man.

Tyler Haney was last seen the evening of Nov. 8 in the New Sudbury area of Greater Sudbury, Ont.

Tyler is a miner by trade and there is a possibility that he is headed, or is currently in, Thunder Bay, Ont. or Red Deer seeking employment.

He is described as 1.8 metres tall (five feet 11 inches), weighing about 72 kilograms (160 pounds), with a slim build and a brush cut with blond hair. He has facial scruff, a scar on his left cheek and a broken front tooth.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, reflective construction jacket and dark brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com, or by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).


