Summer isn’t done, heat warning in effect for Sylvan Lake

Despite a relatively cool start to the day on Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Sylvan Lake and Eckville areas.

Effective as of 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, the warning is expected to last for at least two days.

According to Environment Canada, a heat warning is put into place only when temperatures are expected to reach around the 30 C mark during the day with a night time low of only 14 C.

The high temperature are well above seasonal due to a “ridge of high pressure moving into Alberta.”

The historic daytime high averages for this time of year year is 20 C with a low getting increasing close to freezing at only 6 C.

Tuesday’s expected high is 27 C with a low of 12 C. Wednesday is expected to reach almost 35 C, at the time of writing, with a low of 13 C.

The warning is in place for the area reaching from Settler to Eckville and from Bowden up to Lacombe.

When temperature reach these heights the risk of heat stroke becomes a concern.

Symptoms of heat illness can include: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Environment Canada recommends staying cool inside when possible, drinking lots of water and to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

While weather does change quickly, currently the forecast expects temperatures to return to near seasonal by the long-weekend.