Sunnybrook yard is ready to welcome candy seekers on Oct. 31

Ashley Lethbridge is ready for Halloween with a yard full of inflatable statues and figurines. (Photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

Avoiding Halloween is just not possible for people living on Sherwood Crescent where 45 spooky creatures stand tall on Ashley Lethbridge’s front yard.

The Sunnybrook resident, at 13 Sherwood Crescent, has been celebrating Oct. 31 for 10 years by filling her yard with seasonal inflatables and figurines like Frankenstein, evil clowns, black cats, ghosts and ghouls.

“Last year was a really good year. We have a fog machine we put out and there was no wind so the fog stayed. Our entire block was fogged in,” Lethbridge said.

The display, that is protected by security measures, went up a few days ago and will remain in place until children are finished running around the neighbourhood on Halloween night. Dismantling begins later that same night.

Lethbridge said the display started out small when her nephew was four years old.

“Bits and pieces have been added. Somethings have been taken out. It’s just been getting bigger and bigger as the years have gone by. It’s kind of a work in progress,” she said about the display she describes as chaos.

“I like Halloween and it’s fun for the kids and that’s who I do it for. My neighbours kids, they come over and inspect it all. They have a good time doing it.”

Adults also like to check out the yard, she said.

Lethbridge started with inflatables. Now she has 15 and has only had to make repairs to one over the years.

“You’ve got to stake them down. It’s a little bit of work, and make sure your straps are good and tight so if the wind happens to come in it won’t blow them away or rip them. But the material is quite strong to withstand our weather.”

There has only been one year when rain, snow and wind prevented her from decorating the yard.

More recent yard additions have been statues, including some that talk.

She said some younger children are scared, but it usually doesn’t stop them from heading to the front door for candy.

“I just hope everybody comes and enjoys it and has a good time and a safe Halloween.”



