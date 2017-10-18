Supporting people affected by HIV/AIDS in Africa by eating chili in Red Deer

Lindsay and Ivy Ritenburg eat some chili on Wednesday at Grammalink’s Chili for a Cause. The money raised goes to the Stephen Lewis Foundation, combatting the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate Staff)

For nine years, chili for a cause has served up piping hot bowls of stick-to-your-bones chili and raised money

The event started eight years ago at the Hub on Ross and has grown ever since, said Charlene Peel, GrammaLink-Africa member and chili for a cause organizer.

“We made about around $2,500 that year, but every year we make a little bit more,” said Peel.

On Wednesday, the event was held at the Gaetz Memorial Church. Peel said they expected to feed more than 300 hungry people and raise about $8,000.

The money raised goes to the Stephen Lewis Foundation to combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa. GrammaLink-Africa are Red Deer and area grandmothers and “grandothers” that reach out to African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS

“Millions die from the pandemic, it’s not over,” said Peel. “We won’t rest until those Grandma’s can rest.”



