Supporting special athletes

Up on the scaffolding are (left) Alberta Corrections officer Korey Clealand and Cst. Raymond Leonhardt with the Red Deer RCMP engaging the public (from left) Shaylyn Karsten, Odilia and Victor Youngman at the Free our Finest event that kicked off Friday. The two officers will stay at the Wal-mart parking lot throughout the weekend to raise awareness and funds for Special Athletes Alberta. (Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff)

Two law enforcement officers are up on a scaffolding at the Wal-mart North parking lot for the weekend and there they shall stay for about 51 hours.

Free our Finest event raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Alberta and supports athletes locally.

The officers engage the public with music, dancing and a barbecue and ask for donations and sell merchandise to raise money for about 300 athletes in the Red Deer and surrounding area.

“We try to be really upbeat and have the officers engage the crowd and we make sure the public has an understanding about Special Olympics and what it does for the athletes and the programs (offered locally) and we do that with tons of music, we dance, so if people want to come out and watch the YMCA they can and we get athletes involved as well,” said supervisor at the RCMP dispatch centre in Red Deer Tracy Duval.

Alberta Corrections officer Korey Clealand and Cst. Raymond Leonhardt with the Red Deer RCMP will camp-out at the parking lot over the weekend.

The annual event aims to raise about $20,000 this year with the money to go towards special athlete programs, equipment, coaching, and help athletes to stay healthy and active in the community.

Duval explained keeping active both socially and mentally is extremely important for everyone and more so for special athletes.

“They are able to keep healthy and stay in sports because we know people with intellectual disability, it’s important for them to stay healthy and active and socially linked in as well, so it’s about inclusion and we know sports helps,” she said.

The event gives law enforcement officers another chance to engage the public.

“It’s a lot of public exposure and knowing from past events, Red Deer loves us and they specifically come to us and see us dancing and that’s what we are doing,” said Leonhardt.

The event has been going on for more than five years and has raised over $100,000 since.

Why is the cause so important to the local law enforcement agencies? Duval explained the connection between the athletes and the officers is special and the athletes inspire them.

“They motivate us because there’s pure joy in a lot of the things they do and law enforcement professionals have that positive connection with the public and especially with the athletes and it is so beneficial for us,” she said.

Participating agencies this year include Red Deer RCMP, Red Deer dispatch centre, Alberta Animal Municipal Enforcement, Alberta Sheriffs, Lacombe Police Service and joining forces for the first time is the Canadian Army.