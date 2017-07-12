Surrey woman charged after Burnaby flaggers hit

Woman faces several charges in connection to the June 28 incident

BURNABY — A 38-year-old Surrey woman is facing several charges in connection to a hit and run incident involving two flaggers in Burnaby last month.

A video of the incident made the rounds on social media.

VIDEO: Driver arrested after Burnaby flagger hit

Burnaby RCMP say Surrey resident Brenda Ouma Aregay is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of fail to stop at scene of accident, and two counts of assault.

The collision occurred at the corner of 10th Avenue and Kingsway at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 according to Burnaby RCMP.

When police arrived, they said they discovered one flag person had received serious injuries and that a second flag person had also been struck a little further along in the construction zone.

“The suspect vehicle subsequently fled the scene without stopping,” according to Burnaby RCMP release.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-294-7922, or if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online at solvecrime.ca.