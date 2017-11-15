Joey Campbell at Wednesday’s Suicide Information and Education Services’ Survivors of Suicide Loss event at ABC Country Restaurant. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Survivors of suicide loss come together

It’s been two years since Joey Campbell’s husband committed suicide and she wants people in the same boat to know they aren’t alone.

“My whole life changed and it affects me every day,” said Campbell. “I’ve known countless people who have died by suicide and it’s never easy to deal with.”

The 63-year-old Springbrook resident was one of many at Suicide Information and Education Services’ Survivors of Suicide Loss event at ABC Country Restaurant Wednesday.

Campbell said she found her husband the day of his suicide.

“I wanted to move from the house as soon as possible so I listed my home at the end of the winter. I felt I needed to leave there because it happened there,” she said.

After her husband’s death, Campbell searched support centres online and found Suicide Information and Education Services – which is a non-profit organization in Red Deer that offers information, education, support and referral services.

She went through a grief support program offered there.

Dealing with someone’s suicide is difficult for anyone to get through, she added.

“If affects your motivation, self esteem and some people blame themselves,” she said. “The question of ‘why’ is left with you for the rest of your life. I think I’ve figured out in my mind why it happened, but that doesn’t mean I’m not angry or sad about it.”

Campbell said she wants people to know they don’t have to go through it alone.

“Suicide still has a stigma to it,” said Campbell. “Even though it’s getting a lot of press and attention I feel like people are still sticking their head in the sand if it doesn’t affect them directly.”

Dawne Adkins, Suicide Information and Education Services education coordinator, certified grief recovery specialist and Community Helpers coordinator, said she was happy to see a number of people at Wednesday’s event.

“It’s an opportunity for people to know they aren’t alone. There are services within the community for loss and grief,” she said.

The event was held to honour Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, which is Saturday.

This is the first Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event the organization has hosted. It’s important to get the message of support out, said Adkins.

“We don’t have any magic answers, but we certainly have ears and big hearts and want to help.

“Suicide is an isolating experience. It’s a tragedy, it’s devastating, it’s confusing and it’s lonely so we want people to know it doesn’t have to be all those things. We’re here to walk the journey with them,” said Adkins.

More information can be found at www.suicidehelp.ca.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
