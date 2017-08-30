Suspect facing charges after police chase

Suspect accused of fleeing in pickup on its rims and bear spraying arresting officers on Tuesday

A 31-year-old man is facing numerous charges after assaulting police and leading them on a high-speed chase in a pickup riding on its rims.

The mayhem began about 6 p.m. on Tuesday when Red Deer RCMP found a stolen truck parked in a lot near 67th Street.

Police laid a tire deflation device behind the Dodge Ram and approached the driver. The suspect struggled with the police officer and drove off, flattening both rear tires.

The truck took off at high speed and RCMP chose not to follow for public safety reasons.

Soon after, police starting getting calls from the public about a pickup being driven dangerously and erratically, veering into the oncoming lane and traffic and running red lights.

The truck struck a car at the 67th Street and Orr Drive roundabout. Fortunately, the car’s driver was not injured.

RCMP tried to head off the truck, laying a another tire deflation device near Gaetz Avenue and 19th Street. The driver managed to avoid the belt and sped away towards Penhold.

As the truck headed to Penhold, Innisfail RCMP tried to intercept it.

“The truck was driving on rims at this point, causing gouge marks to the pavement as it sped into Penhold, where the rims broke apart completely,” said police.

Police from Innisfail, Blackfalds and Dog Services caught up to the suspect as he tried to get into a Jeep parked at a gas station.

“During his arrest, the suspect sprayed five police officers with bear spray, but the police officers made a successful arrest despite the effects of the bear spray,” said RCMP.

“Blackfalds, Red Deer and Innisfail RCMP and Police Dog Services all worked collaboratively to bring this incident to a conclusion without harm or loss of life,” says Innisfail RCMP Staff Sgt. Chris Matechuk.

“The potential for tragedy was extremely high in this situation, and this is a solemn reminder of the tremendous danger criminals in stolen vehicles pose to our communities and to the police who work so hard to apprehend them.”

The truck had been reported stolen in Red Deer on Aug. 22 and was carrying a licence plate stolen in the city on Aug. 27.

Police plan to release more information on charges soon.