Suspect in police chase makes bail

A man who allegedly pepper sprayed police officers as they tried to arrest him was in Red Deer provincial court on Monday.

Police said that they responded to a report of a vehicle being driven dangerously about 6 p.m. The vehicle was spotted at 67th Street and Orr Drive and led to Gaetz Avenue and 19th Street, where two of the truck’s tires were deflated.

RCMP said in a news release at the time that the truck continued on two rims to Penhold where it stopped. It is alleged five officers were pepper sprayed as a suspect was taken into custody.

Justin Johnson, 32, is facing 45 charges in all, including resisting a police officer, hit and run, dangerous driving and assaulting a peace officer among others.

A bail hearing was held on Monday and Red Deer provincial court Judge Jim Glass agreed to release Johnson on $1,500 cash bail plus a number of other conditions.

Information presented at a bail hearing or the reasons for a judge’s decision can not be published due to a publication ban.

Johnson is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 3.