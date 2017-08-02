Update: Suspicious package found at Red Deer business likely a homemade explosive device

Mounties believe they found a homemade explosive device at a Red Deer business.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Red Deer RCMP were called to Key Towing, 7627 49th Ave., to a report of a suspicious package in a vehicle.

Red Deer Emergency Services also attended and cordoned off the area. Police evacuated the area and neighbouring businesses as a precaution and the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was brought in to assist.

The Explosive Disposal Unit believe the suspicious package was “likely a homemade explosive device,” according to an RCMP press release. It was neutralized without incident at 9 p.m.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and police do not have more information to share with the public at this time.