Sweet Alibi will play on Friday at the Jeans Joint in Red Deer. (Contributed photo)

Sweet Alibi brings harmonies, roots soul to Red Deer

The trio of Jess Ayre Rae, Amber Rose and Michelle Anderson, together known as Sweet Alibi, are bringing their harmonies to Red Deer.

Combining these harmonies with a “down home roots soul,” Sweet Alibi have released three albums and were called a cross between Mumford and Sons and the Supremes by CBC’s Tom Power.

They are touring promoting their latest album, Walking In The Dark.

They will perform on Friday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Jeans Off Concert Series held at the Jeans Joint, on Dobler Ave., in Red Deer.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Playing the classics, the Sons of the Pioneers set to take Red Deer Memorial Centre stage
Next story
Sylvan Lake ready to rename provincial park once it takes ownership

Just Posted

Eight-day lockdown and search at Bowden Institution over

An eight-day lockdown has ended at Bowden Institution’s medium security unit. The… Continue reading

Red Deer-area women receive Senate Medals

Lyn Radford and Joan Donald recognized

Playing the classics, the Sons of the Pioneers set to take Red Deer Memorial Centre stage

They may draw a largely older crowd, but fans of The Big… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighter who stopped drunk school bus driver honoured for bravery

It seemed only fitting that Kurt Stenberg’s daughter shared a moment in… Continue reading

Stetter RCMP investigate damage to power line

Public’s assistance needed

Cornerstone Youth Theatre brings adventurous Mr. Toad to Red Deer stage

The splashy musical opens on Friday, Nov. 17

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month