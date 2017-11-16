Sweet Alibi brings harmonies, roots soul to Red Deer

Sweet Alibi will play on Friday at the Jeans Joint in Red Deer. (Contributed photo)

The trio of Jess Ayre Rae, Amber Rose and Michelle Anderson, together known as Sweet Alibi, are bringing their harmonies to Red Deer.

Combining these harmonies with a “down home roots soul,” Sweet Alibi have released three albums and were called a cross between Mumford and Sons and the Supremes by CBC’s Tom Power.

They are touring promoting their latest album, Walking In The Dark.

They will perform on Friday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Jeans Off Concert Series held at the Jeans Joint, on Dobler Ave., in Red Deer.



