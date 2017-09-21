Sword seized from stolen vehicle stopped in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP seized two rifles and a sword after stopping a stolen SUV early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. RCMP identified the stolen vehicle while it was being driven through south end of the city and laid down a spike belt that flattened both front tires.

The driver sped away, driving erratically before slowing down and hitting the median at the intersection of Taylor Drive and Kerry Wood Drive. The vehicle landed in a nearby treed area.

The male driver and a female passenger attempted to flee the car on foot but were arrested by RCMP.

Three more passengers remained in the car and were taken into custody. Two passengers were later released without charges.

One loaded rifle was found near the collision scene.

A 25-year-old man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to stop to evade police, resisting a peace officer, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and two counts of possession of a weapon.

A 21-year-old man was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and two counts of possession of weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

A 19-year-old woman was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with probation.