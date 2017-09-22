Sylvan Lake ambulatory care getting eight treatment spaces

Renovations to bring Advanced Ambulatory Care Service to Sylvan Lake is expected to begin in January with a goal of making it available in May, says an Alberta Health Services official.

Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will move into Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre, 4602 49th Ave., that houses Alberta Health Services (AHS) lab and diagnostic imaging, public health, home care, community rehabilitation, and addictions and mental health services.

Community rehabilitation for adults will be moved to Cobbs Block Central, 108 5015 50 St., to make room for ambulatory care. Pediatric rehabilitation services will remain at the health centre.

Sylvan Lake and nearby communities have been campaigning to improve local health care for six years. Staff in Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will diagnose and treat urgent but non-life threatening conditions, including sudden illness or injury that could be treated at a doctor’s office, but required immediate attention.

Andrea Thain Liptak, executive director of community-based services for Alberta Health Services Central Zone, said the $1.3 million renovation project will have eight treatment spaces.

“It’s going to be a pretty significant renovation to the space that we’ll be using, as well as to the current waiting room area and the addition of another bathroom to the facility, and some minor renovations to the lab and diagnostic space,” Thain Liptak said.

She said community stakeholders and local doctors have been part of the planning process.

“What’s really been incredible is the support and collaborative work that’s been happening to develop and design the space and work on the service delivery planning.”

Staffing and the operational budget is under development. The number of local doctors treating patients in ambulatory care will depend on the demand, she said.

“It’s (the doctors’) vision that it will be part of co-ordinated and comprehensive services that they offer in the community.”

Ambulatory care will not have a separate entrance and is expected to operate 16 hours a day seven days a week.



