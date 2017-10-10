Sylvan Lake businesses can access local economy information online

The Town of Sylvan Lake has launched an online tool to help businesses access information on the local economy and business environment.

The business and investment tool will be useful for existing and potential business owners. It is available at sylvanlake.ecdev.org.

The town partnered with a Canadian technology firm, Localintel, to provide entrepreneurs and small business owners with latest information on the local market, industry-specific information and competition analysis.

Vicki Kurz, economic development officer for the town said the tool will allow the city to connect with current and potential business owners.

“Everything from current utility mapping, to available properties, industry trends, and existing opportunities are easily accessible with the click of a button,” said Kurz.

The new microsite compliments the town’s existing economic and community web materials available at sylvanlake.ca.

Kurz said Sylvan Lake is a growing community with highly skilled workforce which makes it a prime location for business investment.



