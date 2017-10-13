Sylvan Lake CAO honoured

Sylvan Lake’s top bureaucrat has been honoured by the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association.

Betty Osmond was chosen this year’s recipient of the Dedicated Chief Administrative Officer Award from the AUMA and the Society of Local Government Managers.

It will be presented at the AUMA conference in Calgary on Nov. 22.

The annual award recognizes individuals who have served more than 10 years as a chief administrative officer, and who is respected and has worked with a high level of integrity to make an outstanding contribution to the field of municipal administration.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake has benefited immensely from Betty’s experience and dedication — to not only her role as CAO, but to the concept of community,” says Mayor Sean McIntyre in a statement.

“She is always aligned with council direction and her organizational leadership has been instrumental in

making our strategic vision a reality. We are very pleased to see her recognized in this way.”

Town council and the municipality’s staff nominated her for the award.

“This award is meaningful to me, as I have great respect for the two organizations that grant it,” says Osmond in a statement.

“Municipal government administration is a challenging and ever-changing role, and I am delighted and honoured that council thought I was a worthy candidate for this recognition.”

Osmond is originally from Newfoundland and moved to Alberta in 1982. She has 31 years of municipal management experience, including 11 as CAO. She came to Sylvan Lake in 2010 after working in Fort McMurray, Hinton and Slave Lake.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter