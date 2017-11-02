Sylvan Lake CAO to retire

Sylvan Lake Chief Administrative Officer Betty Osmond has announced her intention to retire when her current contract ends May 6. (Contributed photo)

Betty Osmond, Sylvan Lake’s Chief Administrative Officer, has announced she will retire when her current contract expires.

Osmond has been CAO since 2010 and will wrap up her time working for the town May 6, 2018.

“Serving this community is a great privilege. My time as the town’s CAO has been, and continues to be, a great experience both professionally and personally as Sylvan Lake has become my home – my family’s home,” Osmond said.

Osmond said she will work with council and the senior management team over the next six months to prepare for a smooth leadership transition.

Sean McIntyre, Sylvan Lake mayor, said Osmond was the right person for the job.

“Over the past seven years, we have made great strides as a community thanks to Mrs. Osmond’s wealth of experience, professional advice and organizational leadership,” McIntyre said.

The search for a new CAO will begin with a request for proposal to select a firm to handle the recruitment process.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter