Sylvan Lake councillors roll up sleeves to clean lakeshore

Councillors acted as private citizens when they cleared a stip of Sylvan Lake beach

Sylvan Lake councillors rolled up their sleeves to clean up the beach front in front of the Chateau Suites on Thursday.

The spontaneous clean up was spearheaded by Coun. Dale Plante, who said he challenged his fellow councillors to clean the beach area after he heard a few people refer to the stretch of beach as “Hepatitis C Beach.”

As the area is beloved by children, Plante wanted to ensure it was usable and clean.

“My granddaughter loves playing down here,” said Plante. “I think a lot of kids do.”

The councillors banded together early this morning to clear away the garbage and debris from the shore for families and guests to enjoy.

Mayor Sean McIntyre said it is amazing what a little team work can do.

The garbage collected filled more than a couple of the town’s black garbage bins.

The beach clean up took the councillors roughly one hour, having started around 7:30 a.m.

“I am so proud of these guys who came out this morning to clean this beach,” said Plante.

The members of council worked as a team to clear away the garbage on the beach.

There has been some concern lately about the state of the lakefront, Plante says this is an action anyone can take.

He says all it takes is picking up after yourself.

“We take pride in where we live. I think if we work together, the Town and the citizens, we can make a difference,” said Plante, emphasizing the councillors decided to clean the area outside of their duties as councillors.

This strip of beach is often over looked due to the ownership and sometimes lack of resources. This portion of beach is not owned by either the town or the province.

Part of the problem is there is no agreement in place for maintaining the small patch of beach, said McIntyre.

Even when the town takes possession of the provincial park later this summer, that particular bit of beach will not be provincial nortown park.

“When the town takes possession of the parks, I look forward to having more control over maintaining the beachfront,” said McIntyre, with Plante agreeing.

In September there is a volunteer lakeshore clean-up planned and McIntyre encourages anyone looking to help to come out to that.