Sylvan Lake election forum on Thursday

Fourteen candidates in running for six council spots

Sylvan Lake voters will have an opportunity to size up candidates for town council on Thursday.

An election forum is taking place at the NexSource Centre Strategis Room beginning at 6:20 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the facility at 4823 49th Ave.

There are 14 candidates, including five incumbents running for council’s six seats. Mayor Sean McIntyre was acclaimed.

Incumbents running are: Megan Chernoff Hanson, Chris Lust, Graham Parsons, Jas Payne, and Matt Prete.

They will be challenged by: Daryl Carriere, Charles Everest, Ted Iverson, Kendall Kloss, P. Barry McGeough, Tim Mearns, Teresa Rilling, Star Roshuk and Deborah Wiens.



